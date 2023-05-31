UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drink some wine and beer while listening to live music all night on the Adirondack Railroad Beer and Wine Train.
Attendees can view the scenic countryside roll by while sipping on the best wines and brews while traveling north from the classic Utica Union Station to Remsen and back. Tickets are now on sale for the almost-three hour train tour.
During the ride, at Remsen station, passengers may partake of hot dogs and tasty snacks available for purchase in the station lobby during the 30-minute stopover.
Passengers will also receive a complimentary beer or wine glass for their beverage purchases with each adult ticket purchase.
Beer and Wine Trains operate on the following 2023 dates with live entertainment shown:
- June 16 – Spencer Morgan
- July 14 – The Dovetones
- July 28 – Common Roads
- August 11 – Shawn (Big Sexy) Smith
- August 25 – The Rebecca Miner Trio
- September 15 – Master Thieves
- September 29 – Spencer Morgan
- October 13 – Gridley Paige
- October 20 – Max Scialdone
The trains operate from Utica Union Station on the following schedule:
- Departs Utica: 6:30 pm
- Arrives in Remsen: 7:30 pm
- Departs Remsen: 8:00 pm
- Arrives in Utica: 9:00 pm