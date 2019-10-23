Driver arrested after 39 dead bodies found in tractor-trailer

Police officers at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britainm Oct. 23, 2019. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

A murder investigation has been launched after 39 dead bodies were discovered in a tractor-trailer near London, police said Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to an industrial park in Grays, Essex, at around 1:40 a.m. local time, when the vehicle was discovered to have people inside. Thirty-nine people, one of whom was a teenager per early indications, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths, according to Essex police.

The vehicle is believed to have originated from Bulgaria and entered the United Kingdom via the town of Holyhead on Oct. 19, police said. A cordon has been placed around the industrial park and an investigation has begun to identify the victims and determine the exact circumstances behind the deaths. The U.K. Home Office, the government department responsible for domestic security and immigration, will be working with Essex police on the investigation.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives,” Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our inquiries continue,” he added.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills of the Essex police force said the “identification of the victims remains our number one priority” and called for anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the news as “tragic” and said he was receiving regular updates from the authorities as they piece together what happened.

“I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.”

Jackie Doyle-Price, the local Member of Parliament, described the incident as “sickening” and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“Sickening news of 39 people found dead in a container in Grays,” she tweeted. “People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business. This is a big investigation for @EssexPoliceUK. Lets hope they bring these murderers to justice.”