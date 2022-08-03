BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars. It’s been almost 10 years since the crash, for which Drue was dealt a sentence of five to 15 years. He has served about nine of those years to this point.

The parole board in Saratoga County denied Drue parole, again, on Wednesday. The hearing was scheduled last month and was immediately met with backlash from the victims’ families, who can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“We are satisfied with the decision that the parole board made to keep Dennis Drue in jail. We also want to thank the community for their support and the hundreds and hundreds of letters that were written on Deanna and Christopher’s behalf,” said the Rivers family.

Drue’s conditional release date has now been moved to November 2023. In all likelihood, petitions will circle the Capital Region again once a new parole hearing is scheduled. The families want Drue to spend as much time as possible behind bars, they said.