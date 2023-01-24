WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver involved in a town of Cazenovia accident in the summer of 2022 where two people died, has pled guilty.

The driver, 36-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, NY has pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree on January 19 in Madison County Court.

In the accident that happened in July 2022, Haines was speeding down the road and passing several cars on the shoulder when he lost control, drove into the opposite lane, and hit a car head-on that killed Deborah Sorrentino, a 69-year-old from Syracuse, and Augusta Sorrentino, a 92-year-old from Manlius.

Madison County District Attorney William Gabor reported that Supreme Court Judge Patrick O’Sullivan sentenced Haines, on the same date, to an indeterminate sentence of 4 to 12 years in state prison.

At the time of the accident, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office believed that Haines may have been under the influence of drugs or narcotics at the time of the crash.

This was later determined in Haines’s court case, when Gabor stated that the evidence showed that on July 20, 2022, Haines was speeding at 90 to 100 miles per hour while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC.

“And he did this all while passing at least half a dozen other vehicles on their right side on NYS Route 92 from Oran to Cazenovia. He finally lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Route 92 and West Lake Road,” said Gabor.

It was at that time that he struck the vehicle the Sorrentinos were in and killed them.

Relatives of the victims read emotional statements prior to the Judge’s sentence.

Judge O’Sullivan told the defendant that his actions caused this tragedy to not only the victims and their families, but also to his own family which includes several children.

For more information, please contact Madison County District Attorney’s Office at 315-366-2236.