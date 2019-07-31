Driver overdoses on I-81 with children in the vehicle

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing several charges after State Police say he overdosed on heroin while driving on Interstate 81 with two children in the car.

Troopers arrived after several people called 911, reporting that a sedan heading north hit the guide rails and shifted side-to-side near Exit 27.

Troopers say they found Timothy Gioia, 37, unconscious in the driver’s seat, but woke up after he was given two doses of Narcan.

Both a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old were in the car. Neither were hurt.

Gioia was treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital for a heroin overdose, then brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center.