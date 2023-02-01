SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peggy Voll used to park her car in the driveway of her home on Syracuse’s Northside. That all changed last August.

“I got up in the morning and I was just doing chores or whatever and I tend to look out the window and when I did I said, ‘oh crap, my car is gone,'” Voll recalled.

She was certain her 2021 Kia Sportage was stolen so she called police. She didn’t know about it then, but there’s a TikTok challenge showing how to steal Kia vehicles.

“It shows how to rip out the dash and then they use like the wire that you use to charge your phone, they use that to start your car,” Voll said.

Police eventually found her car a few days after. She has it now but had to get a number of repairs.

“When I saw the car, none of this was here, all the way up to here it was all gone, just wires hanging, very upsetting,” Voll described as she showed the inside of her car by the steering wheel.

Even with insurance, she said she had to spend at least $2,000 out of pocket to cover the cost of a rental and other expenses and it’s impacted her everyday life.

“I’m disabled, it’s very hard for me to get around and now I can’t use my scooters because the lift is broken.” Peggy Voll

Syracuse Police recommend getting a steering wheel lock. Voll’s advice is if you have one, park your car in the garage.