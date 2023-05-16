DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Dropkick Murphys will be alongside The Interrupters at the Oncenter War Memorial this September.

Their fall tour begins September 27 in Maine and will make its way to Syracuse on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter.

Boston-based touring musician, Jesse Ahern, is opening the concert. Ahern will be releasing his t album Roots Rock Rebel, featuring the lead single “Pray,” on Dropkick Murphys’ Dummy Luck record label come September 15.

The Dropkick Murphys recently released a new album, Okemah Rising on May 12, but you may recognize some of their classics, “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” “Rose Tattoo,” “The State Of Massachusetts,” “Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya” and more.

An American ska punk band, The Interrupters, is known for “She’s Kerosene,” “On A Turntable,” “Bad Guy,” “In The Mirror” and more.

Tickets to the concert will range from $35.50 to $65.50.