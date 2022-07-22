SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — The lack of rainfall is really showing its colors across Central New York as rain-deprived yards turn more brown as we head deeper into summer.

There hasn’t been much progress on making up for the area’s rainfall deficiency as we begin to close out the month of July.

This is reflected in the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on July 21. It now shows more of Onondaga and Madison counties are part of the “Abnormally Dry” area. Whereas in previous weeks it was mainly concentrated in the Southern Tier, Western New York, parts of the Genesee Valley, and the Finger Lakes. Abnormally Dry is considered “pre-drought”, but not quite at drought levels just yet.

Meanwhile, conditions seem to be worsening for parts of the southern Finger Lakes and Buffalo area as some spots have been upgraded to “Moderate Drought” status. As of now, there are no orders or recommendations to conserve water.

When you look at the bigger picture over the entire country, the multi-year drought shows up over the Southwest United States. You may have heard of record low water levels on Lake Mead recently and before the end of summer, long-range conservation plans are likely to be proposed for parts of this region.

This drought data comes from the Drought Mitigation Center in Nebraska through several government agencies such as NOAA and the Department of Agriculture