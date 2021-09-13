Dua Lipa coming to Buffalo in March

FILE – In this Sunday, March 14, 2021 file photo, Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pop star Dua Lipa will be making a stop in Buffalo during her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour.

Joining her during the Buffalo stop at the KeyBank Center will be Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai. The concert will take place on March 5.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Dua Lipa says. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at Noon. When they’re available, they can be purchased here.