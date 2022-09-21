TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting a dump truck in the Town of Marshall tipped over on Wednesday, September 21st, damaging phone, and cable lines.

According to the Sheriff, the driver of the truck left a job site and started heading east but failed to lower the truck’s dump box. This resulted in the dump truck tipping over and several phone and/or cable lines in the area being taken down and/or damaged.

There are currently no reported serious or life-threatening injuries, but West Hill Road, between Route 12b and Green Vedder Road, is closed to traffic at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while crews continue their cleanup efforts.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted on the scene by members of the Deansboro FD, NYSDEC Spill Response Team, Clinton Collision, and Spectrum.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.