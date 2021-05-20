Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day to return to Northern New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A coffee-lovers favorite will return to the region next week.

Dunkin’ has announced that its annual Iced Coffee Day, held annually to support the Food Bank of Central New York, will take place next week on May 26.

According to Dunkin’, $1 from every cup of iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations in Northern New York will help to directly benefit the Food Bank.

Since its inception in 2012, Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day has raised over $220,00 for organizations in Central New York.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Food Bank of Central New York and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to Food Bank of Central New York goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now. We hope our guests will join us on May 26 to raise funds for Food Bank of Central New York while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

Dunkin’ added that this one-day campaign is timely for the Food Bank of Central New York, as it is continuing to meet needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, the Food Bank has distributed more than 27.8 million pounds of food.

“We are so thankful to Dunkin’ for their continued support of our work through Iced Coffee Day. This is always a fun day that helps build awareness of our work in the communities that we serve,” said Food Bank of Central New York Executive Director Karen Belcher. “The funds received from Iced Coffee Day will help provide nutritious foods such as fresh produce, low-fat dairy products, proteins, and pantry staples.”

Food Bank of Central New York serves as the primary food supplier to the emergency food network, comprised of 380 partner agencies, within an 11-county service area across Central and Northern New York.

Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day will take place on May 26 at locations across the North Country.