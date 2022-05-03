COVINGTON, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop early Monday morning on I-12 in St. Tammany.

Troopers stopped a 2005 Peterbilt 387 traveling eastbound. During the stop, troopers requested consent to search the vehicle and seized 55 kilograms of cocaine.

The street value of the amount of cocaine is estimated at $5.5 million, according to LSP.

Melvin Contreras, 32, and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on drug related charges.