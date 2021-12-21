KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An explosion that took place early Tuesday morning in the Kelayres section of Kline Township put one person in the hospital, according to a fire official.

Fire officials say they received the call for the explosion around 5:30 Tuesday morning. McAdoo Fire Company Chief Robert Leshko said the explosion is believed to have taken place on the sidewalk outside a residence on Center Street.











Chief Leshko said a building where the explosion went off has sustained damage as well as the church that is across the street. Glass and debris could be seen strewn about the area. The nearby post office sustained no damage, according to officials.

The chief has confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital and one car was destroyed. There is no word on the injured person’s condition.











Chief Leshko also confirms that a bomb technician team from Harrisburg is on scene and investigating.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the blast.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information becomes available.