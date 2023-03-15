OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning fire struck the streets of Oswego on Wednesday, March 15.

At 3:13 a.m. the Oswego Fire Department was sent to 39 West Bridge Street, also known as The Raven, for a fire call.

At the time, West Bridge Street was closed between West 2nd and West 3rd Street but is soon to be reopened.

Courtesy of Andrew Gilbert.

Oswego Fire Department’s Chief, Paul Conzone, says that there were no injuries, but four people were displaced.

They also have no word yet on the cause or where the fire started.