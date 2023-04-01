SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The investigation is underway into a house fire Saturday morning that badly damages a home along the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue, Syracuse.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

After initial reports that someone may have been inside, a search of the home found no one inside.

The second floor and attic of the home of sustained fire damage, the rest of the home had smoke and water damage.

The fire was initially reported to be on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home, with smoke throughout the building, which was suspected to be vacant. However, there were initial reports that someone might be inside.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack with multiple hoses stretched into the building to douse the flames while search teams from the Rescue Company (West St.) and Truck 8 (S. Salina St.) began checking the building for any victims.

Primary and secondary searches of all floors of the building revealed no victims were inside. Firefighters had to work around holes in the floor of the attic while trying to stop the spread of the fire to the third floor and search that area.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes and firefighters remained at the house for over two hours, ensuring there were no hotspots and that smoke and toxic gases were cleared.

The second floor and attic sustained fire damage, however, there was damage from smoke and water throughout the building.

Syracuse Fire Investigators are on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

There were no injuries to fire personnel reported and no reported injuries as the house was determined to be vacant.

In total, 39 fire personnel responded to the fire from at least five City Fire stations, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, National Grid, and American Medical Response also responded.