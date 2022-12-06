PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — An early-morning blaze on Congress Street sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Pittsfield Fire Department. The fire was first reported at about 1:41 a.m. Crews were told on their way to the scene that someone might be trapped inside the house, the release stated.

When they arrived at the scene, officials say flames were shooting out the back of the two-and-a-half story, wood-frame house. According to the release, a three-season porch attached to the home was fully engulfed in flames, and so was the first-floor kitchen.

When searching the house, crews reportedly found an unresponsive victim in a second-floor bedroom. The victim was pulled out of a window and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The fire was under control in about an hour and a half. It is being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze, according to the release. At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the rescued victim was still being treated at Berkshire Medical Center.