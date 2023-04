JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An earthquake was felt around Northern New York on Sunday, April 23.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake of a 3.6 magnitude hit Adams Center in Jefferson County, just 10 miles southwest of Watertown.

Photo taken from USGS website.

The earthquake was felt in parts of Phoenix, Watertown, Fulton, Oswego, Fort Drum and more.

The earthquake had an 8.9-kilometer depth and hit exactly at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.