Earthquake shuts down airport, knocks out coronavirus hotline

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – The Salt Lake City Airport has been closed and the state’s coronavirus hotlines have been knocked offline due to a 5.7 earthquake that was felt across Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.
The earthquake is the strongest earthquake in Utah since 1992. There have been more than a dozen aftershocks near the epicenter.
The Salt Lake International Airport has been evacuated. Airport officials say they are experiencing equipment outages and have evacuated to ensure safety for all passengers and employees.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYS Dept. of Labor requests claims to be made alphabetically based on last names
- Coronavirus Response Live: businesses must cut in-office workforce by 50%
- Children’s Miracle Network continues community support during COVID-19 outbreak
- Lewis County residents can get local help with groceries, pharmacy pickup, other errands
- BOCES assisting local districts during COVID-19 pandemic