GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Road 10 are well on the road to recovery after they were rescued from a home in Fulton County earlier this month. The Fulton County Regional SPCA takes them under their paw; from matted fur and malnutrition to happiness and health.

“It’s just the most amazing feeling to see them actually become dogs again when they were so shut down when they came in and now they’re happy and playful,” Renee Earl, Regional SPCA President, said. “As difficult as it can be with all the barking going on, that just shows that they’re feeling better and they’re ready for their new places.”

All of the dogs were preliminarily vetted and now are getting properly groomed, vaccinated, spayed, and neutered. Caring for the dogs costs $10,000 so far and it will cost another $10,000 to continue care.

Despite challenges, it won’t stop them from getting the help they need.

“We of course still have a long road, we are still fundraising but the people have come out in droves to donate to us and we are very thankful for that,” Earl said.

The SPCA is now starting to look for families who want to give these dogs a new loving home as they continue their road to recovery. Four of the dogs are staying with foster families.

“Anybody can provide a loving home but these dogs are going to require some future medical expenses outside of being adopted so anyone that is interested in going to need to know that going into it,” Earl said.

Donations can be made on the SPCA’s website or Facebook page.