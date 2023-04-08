A happy hunter hard at work at the K9 Easter Egg Hunt at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, N.Y.

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park is barking up a special event for Easter this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, the Champlain Canal-adjacent park will host a K9 Easter Egg Hunt – adventurous dogs welcome.

Don’t worry – all eggs are canine-safe. Plastic eggs filled with dog treats by the Lazy Dog Cookie company will be stashed around the park, mostly around the play garden and sensory trail area alongside the Hudson River. An “engrave a tag” station will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pavilion.

The event is free to the public, but a $10 donation per dog is encouraged. Donations to Hudson Crossing Park can be made online.

Hudson Crossing Park resides along Lock C5 of the Champlain Canal, just outside Schuylerville. The park hosts educational programming and community events year-round.