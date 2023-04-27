EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eaton Fire District Chief, John Latham, who was arrested in December of 2022 for inappropriate contact with a minor, has been detained yet again for the same allegations.

This time around, John Latham’s wife Danielle was also involved and the two were arrested on Thursday, April 27, following an investigation that began this past March.

Courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that 53-year-old John Latham and his wife, 48-year-old Daniele Latham, both engaged in sexual contact with an underage female during the time period of May 2018 through October 2022.

John Latham was arrested on the following charges:

1 count of Rape in the 1st degree (Class B Felony)

1 count of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree (Class B Felony)

1 count of Rape in the 3 rd degree (Class E Felony)

1 count of Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree (Class E Felony)

1 count of Sex Abuse 1st degree (Class D Felony)

1 count of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

1 count of Endangering the welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Danielle Latham was arrested on the following charges:

1 count of Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree (Class E Felony)

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

The Latham’s were arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Anybody that has information regarding the above-listed allegation is requested to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315-366-2311.