ECMC nurse’s passion for the Buffalo Bills and treating patients helps her win playoff ticket

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local healthcare worker is getting the golden ticket to the Bills home playoff game, after being nominated by the community in a contest with Batavia Downs.

The Wilde family says ECMC nurse Kaitlin Floyd’s passion for the Bills and taking care of her patients helped her win this contest.

They say the nurse helped them through one of the toughest times and nominating her was the least they could do.

Kaitlin Floyd first met the Wilde family in the spring of 2019.

Greg Wilde was taken to ECMC and was battling cancer. Floyd was one of his nurses.

“Even when she wasn’t assigned to my husband she still checked in on me and my husband. And it was all of us, the whole family,” Greg’s wife Leeann Wilde said. “She’s just a great person. She helped the healing process and the hurting process, she helped it all.”

“She took care of not only my son but the entire family and she’s just a wonderful, awesome nurse,” Greg’s mother and retired ECMC nurse Colleen Wilde said.

Floyd and the Wilde family shared the same love for the Buffalo Bills, and although Greg passed away, the family’s bond with nurse Floyd lived on.

Then when the family saw that Batavia Downs was holding a contest where people could nominate a healthcare worker to win a Bills playoff ticket, they immediately thought of Floyd.

“I’m just so thankful. They made it very easy to take care of Greg,” Floyd said. “He was a wonderful patient. I wish the outcomes were better.”

Batavia Downs announced the winners on Monday, and Floyd was one of them.

“I was ecstatic to win, I still am,” Floyd said. “I can’t wait to go to the playoffs. I wish I could bring all the nurses from ECMC, they’re all doing a great job. I’m very excited to go and see them win.”

Six healthcare workers in Western New York were chosen for a box seat ticket to Saturday’s playoff game, as part of Batavia Downs’ contest.

Floyd says she’s proud to represent the nurses at ECMC.