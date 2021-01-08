Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

WASHINGTON (AP) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.
Devos’ full resgination letter can be read below:
LATEST STORIES:
- Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act signed into law, to increase funding for local projects
- Democrats to discuss impeaching Trump for a second time after assault on Capitol
- Catching up with former Bills QB Drew Bledsoe ahead of Buffalo’s Wild Card game vs. Colts
- Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
- Paycheck Protection Program to re-open next week for new, existing NYS borrowers