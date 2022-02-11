ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–With the Super Bowl just days away, millions of New Yorkers are finalizing bets they make. While we don’t know who the winner of the game will be, we do know when it comes to state gaming revenue, the biggest winner is education.

“It gives about $4 Billion each year, certainly pre-COVID numbers, roughly $4 Billion dollars to education alone and accounts for tens of thousands of jobs,” explained Senator Joe Addabbo, who is the Chair of the Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Committee.

Now with mobile sports betting legalized, a majority of it’s revenue will also be going towards education.

Online Sports betting set a national record for monthly tax revenue. In the 4 weeks it has been legal, it has generated more than $56 Million for New York State.

“I’m sure there is more to come,” explained Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.”These numbers will continue. I think people have always bet on sports games, and I think they will continue to do that.”

While the New York State Gaming Commission could not give an estimate as to how much money the state could be making from the Super Bowl, it said interest in sports wagering should be significant.

“We’ve broken the single month record, of $1.6 Billion for mobile sports betting,” stated Senator Addabbo. “Again, what it brings to New Yorkers is the fact that we get to regulate it safely here in our state so people don’t have to go to Jersey, Pennsylvania, and do it illegally and if they should have gaming problems we’ve actually included $6 Million for gaming addiction purposes.”

Jason Gough, Deputy Communications Director for Governor Kathy Hochul said, “We look forward to a robust landscape of mobile sports wagering for years to come, one that helps to fund education in New York State…”