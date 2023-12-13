SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District received a $10,000 grant for its “Blessings in a Backpack” program that helps students who are dealing with food insecurity.

The grant came from the Horwood C. and Alene S. Jones Charitable Foundation.

Students in the Syracuse City School District who are facing food insecurity at home are given supplemental food packs over weekends, holidays, and school breaks, thanks to the Blessings in a Backpack program.

“Unfortunately, many of our Syracuse City School District students are faced with food insecurity at home,” SCSD Director of Food and Nutrition Services Rachel Murphy said. “The Blessings in a Backpack program aims to serve as an added resource for these students to receive nutritious food. This generous funding from the Horwood C. and Alene S. Jones Charitable Foundation will go a long way in ensuring that our students receive this necessary support and we are grateful for their donation. It will go a long way in helping to alleviate hunger among Syracuse children.”