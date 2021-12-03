Batavia schools close Friday due to social media threats

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Schools in the Batavia City School District will be closed Friday due to unspecified threats on social media.

According to a message posted by the district Thursday, all buildings in the district will be closed December 3 “out of an abundance of caution.” After school activities are also canceled.

The Batavia Police Department is investigating the threats, which the district says have not yet been found to be credible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Read the message from the Batavia superintendent

Over the last few hours, it’s been brought to our attention that reports of threats of violence at buildings in our district are circulating on social media. We are currently working closely with the Batavia Police Department, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all buildings in the district tomorrow, Friday, December 3, while the Batavia Police Department continues its investigation into whether these threats are credible. All after-school activities are also canceled for Friday, December 3. We will continue to update you as relevant information on the investigation becomes available. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking these allegations against our community very seriously. If any student or family has any information regarding the threats, we ask that you please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370. Sincerely, Scott Bischoping Interim Superintendent Batavia City School District