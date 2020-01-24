Canton community fund awards grant to nature up north

Funding Will Help Purchase Recreational Equipment for Loan on Program Outings

CANTON — The Canton Community Fund has awarded a grant of $2,000 to Nature Up North to purchase outdoor recreational equipment. The Community Fund Board of Directors approved the grant during its January meeting.

Administered through St. Lawrence University, Nature Up North delivers programs intended to “reconnect North Country residents with their environment,” according to its grant application. The grant will be used to buy materials such as snowshoes and rain ponchos, especially for children, for loan to use on Nature Up North outings.

The Canton Community Fund board of directors strongly encourages representatives of nonprofit groups and organizations that serve the Town

and Village of Canton to apply for funding to further their projects that have

a community-wide benefit. Recent grant recipients include the Church & Community Program, Canton Day Care Center, the Canton and Morley public libraries, the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation and Canton Central Schools.

Grant guidelines, as well as tips for making a gift and other information about the Canton Community Fund, can be found at www.cantoncommunityfund.org. Established in 1999, the fund is an affiliate of the Northern New York Community Foundation. For 20 years, the Canton Community Fund has worked to help keep Canton an attractive and vibrant place. An affiliate of the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Canton Community Fund is led by a volunteer board of directors. Its members include Canton residents Neal Burdick, president, Mary Ann Ashley, Barbara Beekman, John Casserly, Beth Larrabee, Chris Rediehs, Brett Thatcher, treasurer, Louis Tremaine, secretary, and Lenore VanderZee. Follow the Canton Community Fund on social media at Facebook.com/CantonCommunityFund, to learn more.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life for all in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through partnerships with businesses and organizations, charitable foundations, and generous families

and individual donors, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the region. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving and honoring legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors and nonprofit organizations. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.

original news release: http://www.nnycf.org/recent-news/ccf-nature-up-north-grant/

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.