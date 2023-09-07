EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is still a single entrance to East Syracuse Minoa Central High School, but next Friday students will be walking through a new wireless weapons detection system.

Weapons turn the light on the scanners red, along with metal, depending on its shape. Vape pens will also trigger a red light. In restrooms, there will also be vape and vandalism detectors.

Donna DeSiato, superintendent of East Syracuse Minoa Central School District, said these new additions will help make the school a more secure place, especially in light of recent social media challenges.

“There have been various challenges out there on TikTok to do things that are that are completely inappropriate. What we want students to know, what we want parents and families to know, this is a safe, orderly, secure and welcoming environment,” DeSiato said.

Creating a safe and welcoming environment is also the goal of the school resource officer, Rebecca Kamar. Students will see her in the halls again, building positive relationships.

“We start a clean slate every single day, and we will continue to work through things so when something happens, they know they can come talk to me,” Kamar said. “I feel that’s something they all need. Growing up, that’s one of the reasons I became a police officer because I want children to know there’s always someone you can go to and talk to.”

All are working together to build trust, proven to be vital for safer schools.