Global Foundries partners with UAlbany for employee education program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A partnership between UAlbany and Global Foundries (GF) will provide GF employees with assistance to pursue higher education.

The program, launched this summer, includes application fee waivers, priority application review for all eligible undergraduate and graduate programs, deferred billing options, and affordable online tuition rates for out-of-state employees. GF employees will also be able to use the company’s tuition reimbursement program.

“There are currently more than 120 UAlbany alumni companywide working on our GF team, several in leadership positions. This educational partnership is a great opportunity for our employees to enhance their skills and careers,” said GF Fab 8 Vice President and General Manager, Peter Benyon.

“Strengthening our relationship with GF will provide its employees with opportunities to further their education and careers, while also increasing UAlbany’s talent pipeline in the growing semiconductor manufacturing industry,” UAlbany Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Carol Kim said.

GF plans to build a new semiconductor fabrication facility in Malta over the next few years. The new site is expected to add 1,000 new employees to its already existing workforce of 3,000.