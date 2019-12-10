JCC to offer college credit for work experience in early childhood field

Beginning Spring 2020, Jefferson Community College (JCC) will award college credit to early childhood applicants for their work experience in the childhood field.

Prospective students who have their child development associate (CDA) credential and/or hands-on early childhood work experience may earn up to six college credits applicable towards JCC’s Early Childhood Certificate program.

JCC’s Early Childhood certificate program may be completed in two years, or less, with part-time study; offers a flexible schedule with the option to take classes held on JCC’s campus in Watertown or at Fort Drum; and requires no mathematics college placement exam. College credits completed in JCC’s early childhood certificate program will transfer into JCC’s early childhood degree programs.

JCC offers an associate degree in science (A.S) and an associate degree in applied science (A.A.S.) in Early Childhood in addition to the certificate program.

Applying to JCC is free! Prospective students may complete the free application for admission online.

Spring 2020 semester classes begin January 21, 2020. Registration is open.

For more information, contact Associate Professor Leah Deasy at (315) 786-6568 or ldeasy@sunyjefferson.edu.