JCC’s Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held December 19

Jefferson County Court Judge and Distinguished Alumni, Kim H. Martusewicz, will deliver the keynote address to graduates at the Jefferson Community College Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Jefferson Community College (JCC) will hold its Fall Commencement Ceremony for December candidates for graduation on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The ceremony will take place in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium at 6:00 p.m. and will be video-streamed on the College’s website. Approximately 174 students will be eligible to graduate from Jefferson in December upon successful completion of degree requirements.

Participating in Jefferson’s commencement exercise are nine candidates for graduation from Jefferson Higher Education Center (JHEC) partner SUNY Potsdam, two candidates for graduation from JHEC partner SUNY Empire State College, and one candidate for graduation from Bryant and Stratton College. JHEC candidates for graduation will receive their diplomas from each respective institution.

The College is honored that Jefferson County Court Judge and Distinguished Alumni, Kim H. Martusewicz, will deliver the keynote address at the commencement exercises. Judge Martusewicz has worked 20 years in private law practice, 14 as part-time Theresa Town Justice, and 20 years as Jefferson County Court Judge. During his tenure, Judge Martusewicz has presided over more than 10,000 felony cases, earning an outstanding appellate record, and is credited with creating Drug Court, a substance abuse rehabilitation program for nonviolent offenders.



Judge Martusewicz was the first alumnus to be appointed to Jefferson’s Board of Trustees where he served 18 years (1981-1999) and was later granted status as Trustee Emeritus. Additionally, he taught criminal justice as an adjunct instructor at Jefferson for seven years. He is a former Board member of WNPE/WNPI, the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District, NOW (Neighbors of Watertown) and Jefferson County Community Services Board. In 1994, Judge Martusewicz received the Distinguished Service Award from Jefferson and was named to the SUNY Honor Roll.

In addition to his associate’s degree from Jefferson, Judge Martusewicz holds a bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s degree in educational administration, both from St. Lawrence University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Western New England University.

The student speaker is Savanna M. Baker, Black River, Student Government president for the 2019-2020 academic year. Baker is majoring in humanities and social sciences at Jefferson. As Student Government president, Baker assists with planning and executing campus events. Additionally, she is a member of the College’s campus life committee serving as a strong voice for students, advocating for changes to food services. An athlete, Baker is a returning sophomore on the JCC volleyball team. This year, she and her teammates won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Regional Championship and advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament held in Minnesota. A member of the Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, she anticipates graduating from Jefferson in May 2020 and transferring to the University of Albany.

Tickets are required for admission to the McVean Student Center Gymnasium. Overflow seating for those without a ticket is available in Jules Center, Room 6-002. The commencement exercises will be video-streamed through the College’s website, www.sunyjefferson.edu, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Parking is available in Lot D. Gymnasium doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

A reception for graduates and guests will be held in the Jules Center Commons immediately following the ceremony. Graduates and guests are encouraged to take advantage of the photo room in the Walker Instructional Dining Room, McVean Center. Additional commencement information for students and guests is available online or by calling 315-786-2234.