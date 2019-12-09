Jefferson Community College features Honors Program student

Rebecca L. Lugo, Watertown, is the featured Jefferson Community College (JCC) Honors Program student of the month for December 2019.

Lugo is a childhood education major at Jefferson. For one of her honors options, she rated a 12:1:1 classroom using the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale to determine the classroom’s strengths and weaknesses and subsequently used the results to develop an improvement plan.

The Jefferson Community College Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction within their current program of study. For the Honors Program, students select three courses within their curriculum, and enhance them as Honors Options. The option is based on a project agreed to by the student and a faculty member willing to work closely with the student to provide a unique and rewarding experience. Students also take the Honors Seminar, a unique inter-disciplinary course open only to program participants. The seminar examines a single theme each semester and features guest speakers from a variety of disciplines and often includes some sort of field experience.

Successful program participants earn a prestigious Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course. Students demonstrating excellent academic achievement in high school or who have completed 12 credit hours of college coursework are invited to apply for admission to the Honors Program. For more information, please visit www.sunyjefferson.edu or contact Honors Program coordinator, Chris Ebey, at cebey@sunyjefferson.edu.