LIVERPOOL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Central School District is hoping to ease some of those back-to-school worries for students riding the school bus this year.

The district is implementing a school bus tracking app for the first time this year.

“It lets them know their location. That they got to school and they got home, and it gives us real-time information,” said Sean Brown, Transportation Director at Liverpool Central School District.

It’s all part of the district’s new Traversa Ride 360 app. The app is paid for by the district and free to use. Ride 360 notifies parents, letting them know their child got on and off the school bus safely.

“They are going to get a notification through the app to let them know that the student is on there, and it starts giving them information about their ride to school. It gives students access to their bus schedule and their parents real-time data about where the bus is located when it’s going to arrive at the stop, and gives them bus routing information,” said Brown.

Downloading the app is fast and simple. Parents can either scan the QR code on their phones or search Traversa Ride 360 at the app store. Once the app is downloaded, you’ll be asked to connect to the school district and student.

“So to connect a student, you come in here, you put your student ID in, the student number, you put in their last name, you click on the next field, and then it connects your students run,” said Brown, giving parents access to their child’s bus schedule.

Just like Uber, the Ride 360 app shows where the bus is located on a map. As soon as students get on the bus, they’ll be required to tap in on the tablet. Students between kindergarten and second grade, ENL and Special Education will scan their RFID Card Reader, which is mounted near the school bus driver.

“It lets the principals know who is on the bus, and it also lets the parents know through the app if the student got safely on the bus that day,” said Brown.

Parents can also add family members or babysitters on the app.

If the bus happens to be running late that day, parents will receive an alert on their phones. If your child will not be attending school on a certain day, parents can also send a message through the app, notifying the bus driver.

“If they are sick for that day, you can send in a digital message that says they are not going to be riding the bus that morning. So they don’t have to call transportation. They still do have to call the school buildings. These two things are not connected,” said Brown.

All school bus drivers within the district have been trained on how to use the app. All school buses are equipped with the new technology.

The app can be downloaded at any time. Brown says so far, several parents have uploaded the app just in time for the new school year. Although the app is optional, the district encourages parents to download it with the hopes of putting some worries at ease.

Learn how to download the Traversa Ride 360 App.