New York education community awaits guidance for fall return

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The CDC released updated guidance yesterday, including the recommendation that K-12 schools require masks regardless of vaccination status.

“The State’s going to do a full review of the CDC guidance. I was on the phone with them this morning,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. He says in addition to talking to federal officials, his administration is talking to international health experts.

Bob Lowry with the New York State Council of School Superintendents says schools are waiting for the state’s guidance.

“They have to some degree been put on hold initially by delay in the CDC’s original guidance for schools which came out I think three weeks ago, and now there’s this change,” Lowry said.

In a statement New York State United Teachers said, “We believe in-person education is critical and should be available for all students statewide in the fall. At this time, we are awaiting the state’s guidance for the fall.”

Lowry says superintendents are hearing for the most part that families are expecting something close to a “near normal” and that that’s what they’re working towards and hoping for.

“But, again, the facts keep changing with regards to guidance from the CDC and what’s happening with the pandemic,” Lowry added.

During a virtual Association for a Better New York meeting today the Governor was asked if he’s considering mandating vaccines for teachers. He said if the numbers continue to go up, school districts should “consider dramatic action” as employers.