New York lawmakers question Higher Education Spending plan

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Some New York lawmakers have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to do more to help low-income college students.

Cuomo has proposed letting slightly wealthier students qualify for the tuition-free Excelsior Scholarship program at colleges.

Cuomo’s plan would let a family making up to $135,000 per year qualify for the program. This would be an increase for the current $125,000 per year cut off.

Assembly members Deborah Glick and Harvey Epstein said at a budget hearing on Tuesday that the proposal doesn’t do enough to help financially struggling students at a time when the governor also proposes continuing public tuition hikes.

The public tuition hikes are $200 per year.

