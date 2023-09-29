CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is joining other local districts in enhancing school safety as it ups security at Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s football stadium.

“We’re one of the larger stadiums in the county, and we want to make sure, shy of a weapons detection system, we’re doing everything to enhance our security and our security presence,” said Dan Bowles, the superintendent of the North Syracuse Central School District.

The district is implementing these new changes for the first time on Thursday, Sept. 28, as the C-NS football team hosts Fayetteville-Manlius, with the big change being the district’s bag policy.

Bookbags, string bags, pocketbooks, clutch purses and fanny packs will not be allowed inside. Diaper bags will be checked by security. Medical bags will also be scanned.

Fans can also expect to see more security officers on the grounds. The district is also reminding parents to keep an eye on their young children.

“If you have a middle school or elementary child, they need to be supervised, and they need to stay with you and not have them be separate,” Bowles said.

NSCSD’s decision to increase security was made after seeing what other surrounding-districts were doing.

“I did look at what Baldwinsville put in place, and I did attend that game,” Bowles said.” “And we want to make sure when people come to an athletic contest that they feel safe to enjoy and cheer on their children, or their friends, or athletes, in a positive manner.”

The district says its future plans for more enhanced security are still up in the air, making sure these new safety measures work first.