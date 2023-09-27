SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the news of the Baldwinsville School District adding new safety and security measures in its schools, the North Syracuse School District has announced they are doing the same

According to a message to the community, new security measures will be put in place at the C-NS MJB Stadium starting Thursday, Sept. 28 at the C-NS Northstar’s football game against the Fayetteville Manlius Hornets.

The following rules will be implemented at C-NS MJB Stadium on Thursday:

No bags (Bookbags, stringbags, pocketbooks, clutch purses, fanny packs, are included) – Any person carrying a bag will be refused entry.

Diaper bags, and medically necessary bags will be searched.

Security Detail – Increase law enforcement and staff presence at all events.

Middle and elementary school students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and be seated with them.

This list applies to both students and parents.