Onondaga Nation School and other native schools unite to ask state for more funding amid inequities

NEDROW, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Members from the Onondaga Nation School met with other nation schools in the state today to discuss inequities in funding for their schools compared to non-native schools.

The schools came together to ask New York State to provide $20 million in the next budget for each school to cover catch-up work and approve, fund and schedule all capital work that has been recommended.

A number of state representatives were on the call including assemblyman Morinello who said he and senator Ortt are on board.

“It just seems that when it comes to the native schools New York state seems to forget about the fact that we stole this land from that we did not treat them fairly the power project took most, quite a bit of their land and I think it’s time we all ban together to try and rectify some of the inequities that have happened and I think we start with the education.” Assemblyman Morinello said.

The nation schools are hoping that by presenting this plan early on, Governor Cuomo will include it in his 2022-2023 executive budget.