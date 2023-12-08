ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— SUNY Fredonia is the latest college to announce decreased enrollment is causing financial challenges. The college president, Stephen Kolison, is recommending 13 programs be discontinued.

In his address to the campus on Wednesday, Kolison said, “While these programs would be discontinued within the appropriate time frame, current students will have every opportunity to complete their degree and graduate from SUNY Fredonia.”

Kolison went on to say that the school intends to freeze admissions for any new students into these programs and that currently, they have a combined enrollment of just 74 students.

“These were very under enrolled programs, but the bottom line is, I’m looking at this holistically as the newer higher ed chair, ” explained Assemblymember Pat Fahy. “We’ve got to turn around enrollment and it’s not just getting these high school students into college. We have to retain the ones that are there and reclaim some that weren’t there.”

SUNY Fredonia has a plan to increase enrollment to approximately 3,400 students by the Fall of 2026.

The news comes after SUNY Potsdam announced last month, it will officially be phasing out 9 programs over the next three to four years and another program will be deactivated, meaning it will essentially be put on pause.

While it’s not a SUNY School, the College of St. Rose in Albany announced just days ago, that it will be closing next year.

“My top budget ask, in this coming year, is going to be TAP— the Tuition Assistance Program.” said Fahy. “So we make sure we are helping those in need. It’s targeted primarily at lower income families, but doing more for middle income families because college just isn’t affordable enough.”

Assemblymember Fahy said next week, she and the SUNY Chancellor will be at the National Conference of State Legislatures in Washington, D.C. to meet with federal officials about higher education affordability.