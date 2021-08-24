Unvaccinated University at Buffalo students have seven days to get their first COVID-19 shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The clock is ticking for University at Buffalo students who have yet to be vaccinated.

The university announced Monday that students will have seven days to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and five weeks to be fully vaccinated – a 35-day grace period.

Students who don’t fulfill the vaccination requirement will be resigned from their in-person courses.

UB officials are reiterating the vaccination expectation after the FDA announced Monday that it has granted full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“FDA approval of the vaccine is great news for the UB community,” said Brian Hamluk, vice president for student life. “While our records show a high rate of vaccination on campus among students, we think this will encourage some of those students who have been waiting for FDA approval to finally get vaccinated.”

The university’s vaccination requirement goes into full effect Monday (Aug. 23) and applies to any student attending in-person classes or participating in on-campus activities at UB. You can find a full list of UB’s safety protocols here.

The fall semester starts Aug. 30.