UVM freshmen arriving this week must be fully vaccinated

University of Vermont freshmen are arriving on campus this week and must be fully vaccinated.

The school’s largest freshmen class is moving in on Thursday and Friday, with returning students arriving on Saturday. The semester starts on Monday.

Nearly 100% of undergraduate students are vaccinated, according to university officials, with a little over 1% qualifying for an exemption. Those unvaccinated students will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly and all students must wear masks indoors.

“We’re excited about the students’ response to the vaccination requirement,” said Gary Derr, vice president of operations and public safety. “This year it’s just indoors. Classrooms, residence halls, dining halls and other spaces like that.”

Students are expected to get tested before arriving for the fall semester and will get tested again once they’re on campus.

“I feel safer on campus this year,” said junior Megan Zalanskas.