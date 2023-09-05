NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

We have an update to a big decision for the largest suburban school district in central New York.

It’s been months since the North Syracuse Central School District had more than 2,000 people take a survey asking them if they would be comfortable with the district changing its name.

The district that has more than 8,000 students, was seriously considering going from North Syracuse to Cicero-North Syracuse, or C-NS just like its high school. Many people already refer to the district as C-NS.

Despite name confusion, the district said it won’t be changing its name. Public information officer, Laurie Cook sent the following statement:

“The survey confirmed what we suspected, there is confusion about our name. We believe that we can address the confusion by implementing a branding strategy and we are in the process of working with a firm to assist us in doing so with input from stakeholders. By the end of the 2023-24 school year we expect to be able to articulate our branding strategy and implement some simple changes to clarify our identity. We do not believe that an actual name change is required.“

Cook said more information would be released to parents this Friday, September 8, in its Back to School Newsletter.

Original survey questions: