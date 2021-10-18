Eighty Drive, Chip and Putt finalists to compete at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the eighth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.
The finalists, 40 boys and 40 girls, will be representing 30 U.S. states.
Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2022 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded six returning competitors. The returning finalists are:
- Lisa Copeland (2017 National Finalist), of Naperville, Ill.
- Brayden Dock (2021 National Finalist), of Queensbury, N.Y.
- Michael Jorski (2018 National Finalist), of Clarendon Hills, Ill.
- Athena Singh (2021 National Finalist), of Morehead, Ky.
- Asterisk Talley (2018 National Finalist), of Chowchilla, Calif.
- Champa Visetsin (2021 National Finalist), of Sudbury, Mass.
Girls 7-9
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Kaylie Bae
|117
|Happy Valley
|Ore.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Katelyn Burks
|90
|Paoli
|Pa.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Eloise Fetzer
|104
|La Grange
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Calista Han
|103
|Lewis Center
|Ohio
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Lyla Hawker
|94
|Fort Gordon
|Ga.
|The Bear’s Club
|Jessica Hoerr
|126
|Phoenix
|Ariz.
|TPC Scottsdale
|Autumn Solesbee
|119
|Huntersville
|N.C.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Berklee Turner
|93
|Cabot
|Ark.
|The Alotian Club
|Lauren Wolthuizen
|83
|Sioux Falls
|S.D.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Kaylee Wu
|106
|Short Hills
|N.J.
|TPC River Highlands
Girls 10-11
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Kylie Chung
|100
|Cumming
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Jordin Christine de Graaf
|113
|Virginia Beach
|Va.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Kylie Fisher
|119
|Tahlequah
|Okla.
|The Alotian Club
|Lilliana Graham
|118
|Bettendorf
|Iowa
|Medinah Country Club
|Maya Keuling
|135
|Carmel
|Ind.
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Amber Lee
|131
|Alta Loma
|Calif.
|TPC Scottsdale
|Natalie Martin
|114
|Park Rapids
|Minn.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Emma Kate Rice
|109
|Mountain Brook
|Ala.
|The Bear’s Club
|Willow Ruel
|114
|Mattapoisett
|Mass.
|TPC River Highlands
|Juno Taino
|143
|Studio City
|Calif.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
Girls 12-13
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Delaney Anderson
|132
|Lewisville
|Texas
|The Alotian Club
|Lisa Copeland
|148
|Naperville
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Ella Igtanloc
|140
|San Gabriel
|Calif.
|TPC Scottsdale
|Jenna Kim
|117
|Raleigh
|N.C.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Abigail Labrador
|148
|Albertville
|Minn.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Angelina Pacheco
|123
|Orlando
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
|Emerson Roychoudhury
|123
|Leesburg
|Va.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Athena Singh
|134
|Morehead
|Ky.
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Asterisk Talley
|151
|Chowchilla
|Calif.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Champa Visetsin
|142
|Sudbury
|Mass.
|TPC River Highlands
Girls 14-15
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Sophia Capua
|137
|Aurora
|Colo.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Mia Hammond
|140
|Crooksville
|Ohio
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Martha Kuwahara
|134
|Northbrook
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Krysta Loftin
|141
|Pearland
|Texas
|The Alotian Club
|Mary Miller
|147
|Savannah
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Angela Nip
|133
|Port St. Lucie
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
|Chloe Singpraseuth
|134
|Meridian
|Idaho
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Anna Swan
|146
|North East
|Pa.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Ella Walsh
|144
|Tucson
|Ariz.
|TPC Scottsdale
|Abigail Zhu
|148
|Andover
|Mass.
|TPC River Highlands
Boys 7-9
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Niko Ameredes
|113
|Oakdale
|Pa.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Hayden Klein
|120
|Coon Rapids
|Iowa
|Medinah Country Club
|Hudson Knapp
|117
|Marietta
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Mason LaTorre
|125
|Nassau
|N.Y.
|TPC River Highlands
|Carter Macy
|123
|Meridian
|Idaho
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Zane Madison
|112
|Evans
|Ga.
|The Bear’s Club
|Cole Murphy
|123
|Prosper
|Texas
|The Alotian Club
|Lincoln Trasamar
|128
|Sioux Falls
|S.D.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Matthew White
|116
|Lexington
|Ky.
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Bryan Xie
|110
|Diamond Bar
|Calif.
|TPC Scottsdale
Boys 10-11
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Jace Benson
|164
|Morgan
|Utah
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Axel Brandes
|136
|Bernardsville
|N.J.
|TPC River Highlands
|Jeremy Castellanos
|146
|Winderemer
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
|Bentley Coon
|144
|Horton
|Mich.
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Ledius Felipe
|138
|Poplar Grove
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Judd Nikkel
|142
|Fort Collins
|Colo.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Lincoln Rubis
|138
|Farmers Branch
|Texas
|The Alotian Club
|Leo Saito
|142
|Hilo
|Hawaii
|TPC Scottsdale
|Landon Tudor
|138
|Mount Airy
|Md.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Hagen Williams
|149
|Murfreesboro
|Tenn.
|Quail Hollow Club
Boys 12-13
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Paul Ancona
|146
|Pace
|Fla.
|The Bear’s Club
|Anthony Chen
|164
|Aurora
|Colo.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Hamilton Coleman
|143
|Evans
|Ga.
|Quail Hollow Club
|Owen Greenough
|147
|Bend
|Ore.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Michael Jorski
|150
|Clarendon Hills
|Ill.
|Medinah Country Club
|Tanner LaTorre
|145
|Nassau
|N.Y.
|TPC River Highlands
|Jason Park
|170
|Fulton
|Md.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Jacob Thompson
|148
|Louisville
|Ky.
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Carson Treadwell
|140
|Frisco
|Texas
|The Alotian Club
|Keita Yobiko
|171
|West Covina
|Calif.
|TPC Scottsdale
Boys 14-15
|Name
|Points
|City
|State/Province
|Regional
|Trace Carter
|127
|Blackshear
|Ga.
|The Bear’s Club
|Lucky Cruz
|145
|Magnolia
|Texas
|The Alotian Club
|Michael DePalma, Jr.
|153
|Ocean City
|Md.
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Brayden Dock
|167
|Queensbury
|N.Y.
|TPC River Highlands
|Jaden Dumdumaya
|160
|Fairfield
|Calif.
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Cody Guetzke
|148
|Hartland
|Wis.
|Medinah Country Club
|Matai Naqica
|163
|Centennial
|Colo.
|Colorado Golf Club
|Jay Nergard
|145
|Phoenix
|Ariz.
|TPC Scottsdale
|Bailey Sutter
|159
|Vinemont
|Ala.
|Quail Hollow Club
|William Redden
|158
|Evansville
|Ind.
|Oakland Hills Country Club
For more information about Drive, Chip and Putt, please visit www.DriveChipandPutt.com.