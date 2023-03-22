BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several villages across Western New York held mayoral elections on Tuesday night.

Rob Hefner (D) was re-elected as mayor of the Village of Blasdell, where he has been in office since 2018. Peter Murphy and Dennis Fox were elected as town trustees.

In Depew, Kevin Peterson was re-elected as mayor with 318 votes. Andrew Adolf and Janelle Kraft were elected as town trustees.

In Akron, Brian Perry was elected as mayor, running unopposed with 184 votes. Darin Schultz and Michael Middaugh were elected as town trustees.

The following villages in Cattaraugus County also elected mayors.