Elective surgeries permitted to continue in Erie County

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is starting to see its hospitalization numbers decrease, largely due to getting past the holiday season spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo came to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo to give an update on the pandemic and make an announcement.

The Governor is looking to begin lightening some of the restrictions seen across the state as conditions improve, but only under the caveat that reduced restrictions don’t lead to greater spreading of the virus.

As fall began, COVID-related hospitalizations started to increase again, becoming a top concern of the state. Early in December, elective surgeries were no longer allowed in Erie County hospitals — the county Gov. Cuomo said had the “most critical hospital situation in the state.”

During Monday’s visit to western New York, Gov. Cuomo announced that elective surgeries were officially permitted to continue in Erie County.

The latest numbers show that western New York hospitals have 409 patients being treated for COVID-19.

In the coming days, the Governor plans to release more details on how the state plans to lessen restrictions.

New York’s overall positivity rate for COVID-19 is 5.47 percent. Western New York’s rate is slightly higher, at 5.7 percent.

As a result of the virus, 167 people died on Sunday.