SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse has landed its first commitment from the 2024 class. Elijah Moore, a shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School, officially announced his commitment to Syracuse Saturday afternoon. He picked the Orange over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State.

Moore is a four star prospect and is ranked the 73rd best player in the class of 2024 and 3rd in New York State.