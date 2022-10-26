UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Gearing up for the election, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik toured the Herkimer Diamond Mines Tuesday to check out the current conditions of a local small business.

“My plan is to hear more about the history of this business. I just learned tremendous about the uniqueness of this region. I look forward to hearing from members of the workforce here about what their needs are. And I also look forward to hearing the education opportunities. Because so many students come through here to learn about geology. Both elementary up through high school but also college level students as well. So I am learning everything about the business but most importantly is for me to listen,” she said.

Now we are 14 days away from congressional election day. As all the Herkimer County have been added to New York’s 21-congressional district this year, Stefanik said she is trying to address what people are concerned about the most: inflation, energy costs as well as the increase in crime.

“I am committed to standing up for small businesses and hardworking families when it comes to all these issues,” she said.

Stating that small businesses are the true engine of upstate New York’s economy, Stefanik said she is helping small business owners grow by lowering costs due to inflation and taxes and regulations.

“This is an example right here in Herkimer County. Of Herkimer Diamonds Mine being able to grow, they made significant investments and that has translated to many, many jobs in this region and overall economic impact,” she said.