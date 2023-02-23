SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Elmcrest’s campus in Syracuse, there’s a new renovated space to help youth in need of mental health services. It’s the Children’s Crisis Residences.

“We have 12 beds within this building, two separate six bed programs that are housed under this roof,” said Daniel Burns, the Director of Crisis Respite Services at Elmcrest Children’s Center. “We’re projecting that will serve about 260 to 280 youth in a calendar year.”

More mental health resources are needed, especially for children. While there are already school and community based programs, Burns says this space fills a crucial void.

“Sometimes a child’s mental health is such they need the extra support and supervision of a higher level of care beyond what can be done in a home, but a hospital is too much,” Burns explained.

They can offer individual, group and family therapy. With the art choices and designated rooms, they want children to feel at ease and comfortable while they are here.

“Our goal is really to have a wide range of different activities and things available for them to use while they’re here,” Burns added, “So we’ve got board games, puzzles, coloring books, TV, ping pong.”

Once they receive their license from the state office of mental health, then they can welcome youth here.

“We want them accepted, safe, hopefully gain some confidence during their stay,” Burns said.

It cost Elmcrest about $750,000 to renovate the building, which was secured mainly through fundraising. They would like to expand to add more beds in the future which they are raising money for now.

For more information, you can visit their website.