ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the winter and the holiday festivities kick in, ice skating is at the top of the season’s bucket list. Recently, visitors to New York’s capital city have had the opportunity to lace up their skates at the Empire “Skate” Plaza, an outdoor rink just outside the capital building.

As the holiday season approaches, event organizers have released a special schedule for the rink. Despite being closed on Christmas Day, the plaza will offer several days of festive fun throughout the holidays.

Holiday ice rink hours:

Christmas Eve: Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Rink closed

December 26: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

January 2: Rink closed

Skating at the Empire “Skate” Plaza is free, as long as you have your own skates. Otherwise, rentals are $4 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger. A photo ID is required to rent skates.

Every Saturday is Hannaford’s “free skate rental Saturday,” nixing fees for all visitors on those days. Lockers, skate rentals, and refreshments are available in a glass pavilion next to the rink. Children’s helmets and ice walkers for beginners are also available for free.