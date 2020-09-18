Empire State Plaza holiday events called off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of General Services announced the cancellation of the 2020 ice skating season, holiday tree lighting, and fireworks display at the Empire State Plaza. However, the state will still display trees at the Capitol. They’re soliciting donations for two large spruce trees.

The holiday events season was called off due to the ongoing pandemic:

“Out of an abundance of caution and with the health of the community and our OGS staff continuing to be at the forefront of our minds, we have made the decision not to hold the annual tree-lighting event and to cancel ice skating activities this winter at the Empire State Plaza,” said OGS Commissioner RoAnn Destito on Friday. “Still, the holiday spirit at the Plaza will endure, and we plan to continue the wonderful Capital Region holiday tradition of lighting trees on the Plaza and in East Capitol Park for our neighbors and visitors to enjoy.”

As is tradition, however, two holiday trees will still be displayed in front of the Capitol. Gracing East Capitol Park and the Empire State Plaza, the trees will stand as symbols of the season from December 1 through early January.

OGS is looking for New Yorkers to donate spruce trees to fill those roles. The perfect tree would be between 35 and 55 feet tall, easily accessible, clear of power lines, and ideally near the Capital Region.

If you or someone you know has a tree that fits the bill, contact OGS by phone or email. Include your name, the tree’s address, a contact phone number, and a picture of the tree, if possible.

LATEST STORIES: